CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $67.10. 54,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,728. The company has a market cap of $975.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.74. CSW Industrials has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $75.67.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.13 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $1,033,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,339.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 125.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 5.4% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 51,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 663.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 73,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 63,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 23.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 10,932 shares during the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

