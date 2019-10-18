Cryptonite (XCN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.00

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded down 33.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. Over the last seven days, Cryptonite has traded 91.9% higher against the dollar. One Cryptonite coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand and FreiExchange. Cryptonite has a market cap of $112,188.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptonite alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,922.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.37 or 0.02177561 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.90 or 0.02677091 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00669169 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012689 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.81 or 0.00717761 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00055703 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00452175 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012664 BTC.

About Cryptonite

Cryptonite is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. Cryptonite’s official website is cryptonite.info . Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin

Cryptonite Coin Trading

Cryptonite can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand and FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptonite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.