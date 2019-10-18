Crypto Sports Price Tops $0.13 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 18th. In the last week, Crypto Sports has traded up 31.5% against the dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001693 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $259,679.00 and $98.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.07 or 0.00640565 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00027402 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003712 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000277 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 79.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000136 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000330 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 2,100,844 coins and its circulating supply is 1,933,027 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

