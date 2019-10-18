Crown (NYSE:CCK) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-5.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.09. Crown also updated its FY19 guidance to $5.00-5.05 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Crown from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Crown from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.70.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $67.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.40. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $70.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.01). Crown had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $679,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,292 shares in the company, valued at $10,343,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

