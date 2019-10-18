Crown (CRW) Price Reaches $0.0507 on Top Exchanges

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. Over the last week, Crown has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Crown coin can now be purchased for about $0.0507 or 0.00000639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Braziliex, YoBit, C-CEX and CoinExchange. Crown has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $2,254.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,946.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $213.01 or 0.02683645 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00716556 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005712 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00018683 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 23,236,369 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official website is crown.tech . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CryptoBridge, C-CEX, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Braziliex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

