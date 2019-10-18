Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) Shares Down 2%

Crown Capital Partners Inc (TSE:CRWN) traded down 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.25 and last traded at C$7.25, 1,760 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 72% from the average session volume of 6,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.40.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Crown Capital Partners from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on Crown Capital Partners from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $71.83 million and a P/E ratio of 28.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.35. The company has a current ratio of 37.15, a quick ratio of 37.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65.

In related news, insider Crown Capital Partners Inc. acquired 112,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$801,343.54. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 112,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$801,343.54.

Crown Capital Partners Company Profile (TSE:CRWN)

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, mezzanine, bridge loans, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies. The firm also provides leveraged working capital loan and also invests in the form of royalties.

