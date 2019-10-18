Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,990 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 2.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 1.4% during the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 158,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 1.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 1.4% during the second quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 116,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

CBU stock opened at $63.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.01. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $67.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.41.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.08 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 28.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.66%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

