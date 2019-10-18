Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 240 Shares of Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Genesee & Wyoming were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 482.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 6.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 196.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Genesee & Wyoming during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Genesee & Wyoming during the second quarter worth $56,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GWR opened at $111.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.49. Genesee & Wyoming Inc has a 12 month low of $68.27 and a 12 month high of $111.40.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $571.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.19 million. Genesee & Wyoming had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 9.33%. Equities analysts predict that Genesee & Wyoming Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GWR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Genesee & Wyoming from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Stephens set a $112.00 target price on shares of Genesee & Wyoming and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.81.

In other Genesee & Wyoming news, insider John C. Hellmann sold 23,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,581,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 445,316 shares in the company, valued at $48,984,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Genesee & Wyoming Profile

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

