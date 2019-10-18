Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 145.7% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EDU. ValuEngine lowered New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.77.

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $114.74 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $117.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 76.49, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.39). New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $842.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

