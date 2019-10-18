Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 4,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXPO opened at $70.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.88. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $72.70.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.17 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exponent news, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 22,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $1,569,688.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 247,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,439,117.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Harri Kytomaa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $140,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,775.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,773 shares of company stock valued at $7,227,536 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPO shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Exponent from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Exponent from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Exponent from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

