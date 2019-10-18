Critical Review: HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) versus Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) and Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for HF Foods Group and Rave Restaurant Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HF Foods Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Rave Restaurant Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares HF Foods Group and Rave Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HF Foods Group 2.25% 18.91% 7.62% Rave Restaurant Group -5.85% -14.55% -6.51%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.4% of HF Foods Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Rave Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of HF Foods Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.2% of Rave Restaurant Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HF Foods Group and Rave Restaurant Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HF Foods Group $291.01 million 1.37 $6.35 million N/A N/A Rave Restaurant Group $12.32 million 3.19 -$750,000.00 N/A N/A

HF Foods Group has higher revenue and earnings than Rave Restaurant Group.

Volatility and Risk

HF Foods Group has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rave Restaurant Group has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HF Foods Group beats Rave Restaurant Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

HF Foods Group Company Profile

HF Foods Group Inc. markets and distributes fresh produces, frozen and dry food products, and non-food products primarily to Asian/Chinese restaurants and other food service customers in the Southeast region of the United States. It also offers design and printing, and trucking services, as well as Chinese herb supplements. In addition, the company operates as a real estate holding company. HF Foods Group Inc. is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark. It operates in Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants segments. The company's buffet restaurants are located in free standing buildings or strip centers in retail developments that offer dine-in, carryout, and catering services, as well as delivery services. Its delco restaurants provide delivery and carryout services that are located in shopping centers or other in-line retail developments. The company's Express restaurants serve customers through various non-traditional points of sale that are located in convenience stores, food courts, college campuses, airport terminals, travel plazas, athletic facilities, or other commercial facilities. Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. also operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under the Pie Five Pizza Company or Pie Five trademark. As of December 21, 2018, it owned, operated, and franchised approximately 300 Pizza Inn and Pie Five restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Pizza Inn Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. in January 2015. Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is based in The Colony, Texas.

