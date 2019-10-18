Critical Contrast: Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) versus WNS (NASDAQ:WNS)

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) and WNS (NYSE:WNS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Uxin and WNS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uxin 0 1 2 0 2.67 WNS 0 0 7 1 3.13

Uxin currently has a consensus price target of $7.67, suggesting a potential upside of 192.40%. WNS has a consensus price target of $68.63, suggesting a potential upside of 7.55%. Given Uxin’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Uxin is more favorable than WNS.

Volatility & Risk

Uxin has a beta of -1.99, meaning that its share price is 299% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WNS has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.9% of Uxin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of WNS shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Uxin and WNS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uxin -45.09% -65.85% -20.43% WNS 13.44% 23.92% 15.36%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Uxin and WNS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uxin $483.08 million 1.59 -$221.84 million ($3.40) -0.77 WNS $809.10 million 3.96 $105.43 million $2.25 28.36

WNS has higher revenue and earnings than Uxin. Uxin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WNS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

WNS beats Uxin on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions. The company facilitates used car transaction services and financing solutions offered by third-party financing partners to buyers for their used car purchases. Uxin Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries. It also provides shared services, such as customer interaction, finance and accounting, research and analytics, technology, legal, and human resources outsourcing services. In addition, the company offers transformation services designed to help its clients to modify their business processes to enhance productivity, as well as manage changes in the business environment and leverage business knowledge to increase market competitiveness. Further, it provides claims handling and repair management services for automobile repairs through a network of third party repair centers; and a suite of accident management services, such as credit hire and credit repair. WNS (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Mumbai, India.

