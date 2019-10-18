Critical Analysis: Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) & CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG)

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) and CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Phunware has a beta of 30.43, suggesting that its stock price is 2,943% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CarGurus has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Phunware and CarGurus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phunware N/A N/A N/A CarGurus 8.22% 17.12% 11.57%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Phunware and CarGurus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phunware N/A N/A -$920,000.00 N/A N/A CarGurus $454.09 million 9.24 $65.17 million $0.57 55.64

CarGurus has higher revenue and earnings than Phunware.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.5% of Phunware shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of CarGurus shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Phunware shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.5% of CarGurus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Phunware and CarGurus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phunware 0 0 0 0 N/A CarGurus 0 2 11 0 2.85

CarGurus has a consensus price target of $49.27, suggesting a potential upside of 55.36%. Given CarGurus’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CarGurus is more favorable than Phunware.

Summary

CarGurus beats Phunware on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides Multiscreen-as-a-Service (Maas) and Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) enterprise software platform for mobile devices. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers Cloud-Based Mobile Software Development Kits (SDKs), which include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, and analytics; and mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application solutions. It also provides cloud-based vertical solutions of pre-integrated iOS and Android mobile application portfolios for healthcare, retail, media, real estate and hospitality, sports, aviation, and other sectors; and knowledge graph and data solutions which allows for real-time mobile audience targeting, reach, engagement, and monetization for 1:1 insights and interactions. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc. operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace. Its marketplace connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

