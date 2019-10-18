Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Smiths Group (LON:SMIN)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) in a research report report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Smiths Group to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,760 ($23.00) to GBX 1,835 ($23.98) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Smiths Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,645.83 ($21.51).

Shares of LON:SMIN traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,577 ($20.61). The stock had a trading volume of 827,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,000. Smiths Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,257 ($16.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,701 ($22.23). The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,602 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,548.46. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.96.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 31.80 ($0.42) per share. This represents a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $14.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Smiths Group’s payout ratio is 0.82%.

In other Smiths Group news, insider Andrew Reynolds Smith sold 69,875 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,539 ($20.11), for a total transaction of £1,075,376.25 ($1,405,169.54). Also, insider George Buckley acquired 763 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,641 ($21.44) per share, with a total value of £12,520.83 ($16,360.68).

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

