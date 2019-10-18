Credit Suisse Group Raises Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $125.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DLTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine lowered Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.93.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $117.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.75. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $81.02 and a twelve month high of $117.62.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total value of $8,114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,346.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gary Maxwell sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $300,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,266.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,519 shares of company stock valued at $9,408,464 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,027,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,547,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

