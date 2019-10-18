Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CS. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, August 30th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BNP Paribas raised Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Credit Suisse Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NYSE CS traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.28. 34,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,795,553. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $13.62.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 7.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

