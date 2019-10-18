Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €203.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €203.00 ($236.05) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($209.30) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Independent Research set a €169.00 ($196.51) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €170.00 ($197.67) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Nord/LB set a €180.00 ($209.30) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €176.00 ($204.65) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €182.92 ($212.69).

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €170.18 ($197.88) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €154.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is €149.98. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €131.44 ($152.84) and a twelve month high of €173.30 ($201.51). The company has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.78.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

