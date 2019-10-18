Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €50.00 Price Target

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been assigned a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FRE. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €74.80 ($86.98) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €57.93 ($67.36).

Get Fresenius SE & Co KGaA alerts:

Shares of FRA:FRE traded down €1.12 ($1.30) during trading on Friday, reaching €43.37 ($50.42). 2,587,237 shares of the company traded hands. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 52-week high of €80.00 ($93.02). The business’s fifty day moving average is €43.64 and its 200-day moving average is €46.51.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.