Cowen Reiterates $50.00 Price Target for Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Cowen set a $50.00 price objective on Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) in a research report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TCDA. ValuEngine raised Tricida from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tricida from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC set a $50.00 target price on Tricida and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tricida in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Get Tricida alerts:

Tricida stock opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 14.22 and a current ratio of 14.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.79. Tricida has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $42.80.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.12. Research analysts forecast that Tricida will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tricida news, VP Wilhelm Stahl sold 2,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $61,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,641.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Claire Lockey sold 10,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $307,600.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,755 shares of company stock worth $2,425,608. 66.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tricida by 23.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,356,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,984,000 after purchasing an additional 447,562 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tricida by 54.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 51,076 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tricida by 68.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in Tricida by 60.0% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,206,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Tricida during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,546,000. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.