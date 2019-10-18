Cowen Raises Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target to $151.00

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Cowen from $136.00 to $151.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KSU. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Cascend Securities lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $121.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.36.

Shares of KSU traded up $8.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.95. 146,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,440. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.89. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $136.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.39 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kansas City Southern news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 6,840 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.39, for a total value of $871,347.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Adam J. Godderz sold 1,390 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total transaction of $173,930.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,378. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSU. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 98.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,008,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $610,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,256 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2,195.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 646,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,763,000 after acquiring an additional 618,384 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 63.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,124,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,938,000 after acquiring an additional 437,666 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 132.9% during the second quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 759,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,749,000 after acquiring an additional 433,708 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter valued at $41,500,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

