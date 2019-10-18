Covesting (COV) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5,337.00

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 18th. Covesting has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and $5,337.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covesting token can now be purchased for $0.0929 or 0.00001163 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, Kucoin and IDEX. During the last seven days, Covesting has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012541 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00228312 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.47 or 0.01145901 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00029954 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00088969 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Covesting Profile

Covesting launched on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/@Covesting . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Covesting is covesting.io . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

