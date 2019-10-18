Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,332 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,879 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Covanta worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVA. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Covanta during the second quarter worth $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Covanta by 80.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Covanta during the second quarter worth $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Covanta by 42.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Covanta during the second quarter worth $169,000. 78.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Covanta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Covanta stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.80, a PEG ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Covanta Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.40.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.05 million. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. Covanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Corp will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,000.00%.

In other news, Director Linda J. Fisher sold 12,000 shares of Covanta stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $205,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul E. Stauder sold 2,996 shares of Covanta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $51,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,082.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,996 shares of company stock valued at $428,161. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

