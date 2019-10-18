COS Price Hits $0.0168 (COS)

COS (CURRENCY:COS) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One COS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, COS has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. COS has a market cap of $2.92 million and approximately $13,350.00 worth of COS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00043301 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007433 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.52 or 0.06178087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000420 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00001106 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000163 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00042575 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About COS

COS is a token. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. COS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,453,046 tokens. COS’s official Twitter account is @cosscrypto . The Reddit community for COS is /r/COSSio . COS’s official website is coss.io

COS Token Trading

COS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COS using one of the exchanges listed above.

