Cornerstone Capital Resources (CVE:CGP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.15

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.15 and last traded at C$2.15, with a volume of 37215 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.24.

The company has a market capitalization of $74.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.66.

Cornerstone Capital Resources Company Profile (CVE:CGP)

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Chile. It holds a 100% interest in Miocene gold-silver-copper project, which covers an area of 5,014 hectares located in the regions of Atacama and Antofagasta of northern Chile; and has a portfolio of mineral properties that target epithermal gold-silver and porphyry copper-gold deposits in Ecuador.

