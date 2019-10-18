Cormark Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Kneat.com Inc (CVE:KSI)

Kneat.com Inc (CVE:KSI) – Cormark lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Kneat.com in a report released on Tuesday, October 15th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.10). Cormark also issued estimates for Kneat.com’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.
Kneat.com (CVE:KSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$0.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.52 million.
About Kneat.com
kneat.com, inc. designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in the United States and Europe. The company offers Kneat Gx platform, a configurable off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for modelling regulated data intensive processes for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.
See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?
Receive News & Ratings for Kneat.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kneat.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.