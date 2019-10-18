Cormark Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Kneat.com Inc (CVE:KSI)

Kneat.com Inc (CVE:KSI) – Cormark lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Kneat.com in a report released on Tuesday, October 15th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.10). Cormark also issued estimates for Kneat.com’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Kneat.com (CVE:KSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$0.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.52 million.

CVE:KSI opened at C$1.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.28. Kneat.com has a 52 week low of C$0.86 and a 52 week high of C$1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $81.89 million and a P/E ratio of -12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.60, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.82.

About Kneat.com

kneat.com, inc. designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in the United States and Europe. The company offers Kneat Gx platform, a configurable off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for modelling regulated data intensive processes for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

