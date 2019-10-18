Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) to post earnings per share of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Corelogic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. Corelogic posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corelogic will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Corelogic.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Corelogic had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $459.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Corelogic’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CLGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Corelogic in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 target price on shares of Corelogic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Compass Point set a $44.00 target price on shares of Corelogic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

Corelogic stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.09. The company had a trading volume of 379,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,157. Corelogic has a 12-month low of $31.87 and a 12-month high of $49.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

In other Corelogic news, Director J David Chatham sold 5,650 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Lee Widener sold 1,300 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $59,579.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,550 shares of company stock worth $1,809,386. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Corelogic by 4.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 186,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Corelogic by 68.8% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Corelogic by 102.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 659,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,579,000 after purchasing an additional 333,380 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corelogic by 4.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,842,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corelogic by 203.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 16,701 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

