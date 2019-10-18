Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Citigroup

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) had its target price decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $51.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $77.00 price target on shares of Core Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ABN Amro lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.58.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLB traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $42.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,027. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.88. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $36.61 and a 52-week high of $105.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.97.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $169.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.46 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 51.19%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Core Laboratories news, Director Gregory Barry Barnett acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.