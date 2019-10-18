Contrarian Value Fund Ltd Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:CVF)

Contrarian Value Fund Ltd (ASX:CVF) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, October 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Contrarian Value Fund has a 52 week low of A$0.96 ($0.68) and a 52 week high of A$1.16 ($0.82). The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$1.02.

About Contrarian Value Fund

Arowana Australasian Value Opportunities Fund Ltd is based in Australia.

