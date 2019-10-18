Contentos (COS) Price Down 2.7% This Week

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Contentos has a market capitalization of $10.47 million and $3.73 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Contentos token can now be bought for about $0.0166 or 0.00000208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Over the last seven days, Contentos has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00043394 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007430 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.83 or 0.06080010 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000419 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00001103 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000162 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00042543 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos (CRYPTO:COS) is a token. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 630,380,430 tokens. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

