Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Trading 14.7% Higher

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) traded up 14.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.49, 622,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 213% from the average session volume of 198,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital raised Contango Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.40 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Contango Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.50 target price (up from $1.00) on shares of Contango Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $12.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 million.

In related news, Director John C. Goff acquired 2,210,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $2,099,998.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,280,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,176.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCF. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 43.0% during the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,849 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,204,105 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 24,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,594,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares in the last quarter.

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of approximately 131.9 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 54.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 9.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 3.5 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

