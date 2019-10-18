Constellation (DAG) Price Reaches $0.0099

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Constellation has a total market cap of $8.45 million and $3.09 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Constellation has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Constellation token can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Constellation alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00043463 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007436 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $484.34 or 0.06074519 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001117 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000162 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00042459 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Constellation Token Profile

Constellation (DAG) is a token. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,251,040 tokens. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io

Buying and Selling Constellation

Constellation can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Kucoin, IDEX, HitBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Constellation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Constellation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.