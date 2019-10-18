Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 5,971 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 24.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,971 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 882.3% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 21,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 19,473 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB stock opened at $113.96 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.42 and a 1-year high of $115.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.28 and its 200 day moving average is $113.13.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.