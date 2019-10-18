Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 234 Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 59.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Pi Financial initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $492.00 target price for the company. CIBC set a $350.00 target price on shares of Shopify and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Shopify and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.67.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $331.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $339.12 and a 200-day moving average of $303.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of -542.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Shopify Inc has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $409.61.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $361.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.59 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

