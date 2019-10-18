Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 1,751 Shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,226 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,620,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,304,000 after purchasing an additional 343,665 shares during the period. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,667,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,604,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Itau Unibanco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Itau Unibanco stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average of $8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 18.40%. On average, analysts predict that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.004 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 5.97%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

