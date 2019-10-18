Confluence Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,699 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of China Mobile by 83.4% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 82,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in China Mobile in the second quarter valued at about $2,075,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in China Mobile in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in China Mobile by 19.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 461,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,904,000 after purchasing an additional 75,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in China Mobile in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

CHL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded China Mobile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered China Mobile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho upgraded China Mobile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.22.

Shares of CHL stock opened at $42.13 on Friday. China Mobile Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $39.77 and a fifty-two week high of $55.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.39.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.9732 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. China Mobile’s payout ratio is 42.07%.

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

