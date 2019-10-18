Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,405 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares during the period.

Shares of IBMM opened at $26.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.25.

