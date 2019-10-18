Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC Buys New Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 13,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 74,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 142,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 14,706 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 144,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 159,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.32.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $63,258.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

BAC opened at $30.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $276.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.79. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $31.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.73 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $30.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

