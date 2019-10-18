Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC Buys 15 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 496 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 52 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 70 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,254.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,213.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,173.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $970.11 and a one year high of $1,289.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,238.57, for a total value of $92,892.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,845.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 150 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,225.00, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $338,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,391 shares of company stock worth $6,502,992 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,363.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,378.33.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

