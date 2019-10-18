Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2,245,986.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,802,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 12,802,125 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,706,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,168,910,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924,250 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29,237.2% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,893,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877,062 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 100.1% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 56.5% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,923,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,784 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock opened at $299.18 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a one year low of $233.76 and a one year high of $302.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $295.98 and a 200 day moving average of $291.89.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.3836 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

