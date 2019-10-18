Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Shares Gap Down to $4.31

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.40, but opened at $4.31. Community Health Systems shares last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 2,584,141 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on CYH. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $3.00 price target on shares of Community Health Systems and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.68.

The firm has a market cap of $499.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.97.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Community Health Systems news, EVP Benjamin C. Fordham acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $57,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 159,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,062.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wayne T. Smith acquired 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $2,388,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,132,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,232,843.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,250,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,491,500. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 162,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 295,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 19,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Health Systems Company Profile (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

