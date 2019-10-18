Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Raises Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 28.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,567 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,634 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 88.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 171.7% in the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 125 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $99,067.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,470 shares in the company, valued at $12,337,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 5,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.06, for a total transaction of $1,781,206.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,733,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.13.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $301.76 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $189.51 and a 1 year high of $307.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $292.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.78. The firm has a market cap of $131.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $47.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

