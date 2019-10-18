Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Increases Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,720 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $22,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 496,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,725,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total transaction of $5,203,552.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,839,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.24.

Shares of HD stock opened at $235.85 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $238.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. The firm had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

