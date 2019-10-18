Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $244.38 Million Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,420,754 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,416 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 2.0% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned about 0.07% of Visa worth $244,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 7,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on V shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Visa from $177.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Visa from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Visa from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Visa from $181.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.57.

V stock opened at $178.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $351.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $121.60 and a 1 year high of $187.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $639,555.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,452 shares in the company, valued at $630,783.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.