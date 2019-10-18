Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $15.85 Million Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,229 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,384 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned 0.07% of Xilinx worth $15,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the second quarter worth $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Xilinx by 114.2% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 257 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the second quarter worth $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xilinx by 168.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xilinx by 181.3% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $94.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.33. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.76 and a 1 year high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $849.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.76 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 35.99% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

XLNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a report on Sunday, August 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Xilinx from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nomura upgraded Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.14.

In other news, CEO Victor Peng sold 6,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $648,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,688,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emre Onder sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $129,408.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,048 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,041 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.