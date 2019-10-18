Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Cuts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,063 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $12,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 643.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.50 to $47.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $55.04. The company has a market capitalization of $220.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.18.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $22.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

