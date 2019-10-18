Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Short Interest Update

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,460,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the August 30th total of 10,040,000 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

NYSE:CMC opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.76. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $21.05.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMC shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.21.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter worth about $187,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the second quarter worth about $716,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 7.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 17.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 20,370 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the second quarter worth about $210,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

See Also: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.