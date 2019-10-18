Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) Expected to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Cominar REIT in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cominar REIT’s FY2019 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Get Cominar REIT alerts:

Cominar REIT has a 1 year low of C$11.84 and a 1 year high of C$14.95.

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$176.63 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

About Cominar REIT

Cominar REIT is a Canada-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is a commercial property owner and manager in the province of Quebec. Its segments include Office, Retail, and Industrial and mixed-use. Its activities include a portfolio of three property types, including office properties, retail properties, and industrial and mixed-use properties located in Canadian provinces.

Read More: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Cominar REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cominar REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.