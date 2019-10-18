ColossusXT Price Tops $0.0002 (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 18th. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Novaexchange and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $2.76 million and $255.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.39 or 0.00859420 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003636 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007830 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000044 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,590,107,915 coins and its circulating supply is 11,549,066,088 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

