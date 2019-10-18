Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on COHR. TheStreet downgraded Coherent from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Coherent from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Coherent from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.00.

NASDAQ COHR traded up $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $158.74. The company had a trading volume of 263,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,562. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.89 and its 200-day moving average is $140.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Coherent has a 52 week low of $90.10 and a 52 week high of $173.92.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $339.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.61 million. Coherent had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Coherent will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 18.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,194,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $162,946,000 after acquiring an additional 183,600 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 407.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 637,904 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $86,991,000 after acquiring an additional 512,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 134.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 484,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,741,000 after acquiring an additional 277,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 1.2% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 470,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

