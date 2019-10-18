Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on COHR. TheStreet downgraded Coherent from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Coherent from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Coherent from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.00.
NASDAQ COHR traded up $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $158.74. The company had a trading volume of 263,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,562. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.89 and its 200-day moving average is $140.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Coherent has a 52 week low of $90.10 and a 52 week high of $173.92.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 18.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,194,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $162,946,000 after acquiring an additional 183,600 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 407.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 637,904 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $86,991,000 after acquiring an additional 512,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 134.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 484,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,741,000 after acquiring an additional 277,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 1.2% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 470,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.
Coherent Company Profile
Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.
