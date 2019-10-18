Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) Shares Acquired by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) by 69.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,995 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UTF. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,849,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,993,000 after purchasing an additional 35,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,309,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,986,000 after purchasing an additional 24,891 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 13,244 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 127,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 21,261 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE UTF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.34. 29,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,872. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $27.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average is $25.66.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

